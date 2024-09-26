‘ ₹15 hostel fees, ₹4 for electricity’: AIIMS students videos of campus go viral

Each year India's premier medical school All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) selects a handful of students to be part of its prestigious undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Currently, a total of 3,769 students study at the 25 institutes.

Recently, a couple of students showed the inside of the institute's facilities for the students who live in the hostel. In the viral video, titled 'Room tour of AIIMS,' a student explained the facilities and amenities availed to the students at the institute in AIIMS Deoghar, situated in Jharkhand.

The video begins outside the institute, where the student explains that it costs only ₹5,586 to pursue MBBS at AIIMS. He shares that he is the sole occupant of a furnished room in the hostel that costs him only ₹15 per month. The room shown has a large bed, study table, revolving chair and a cupboard. "The room also gets a 24x7 electricity supply that costs me ₹4 per month," he said.

He then pans the camera from the room's balcony to show a stunning sunset overlooking a large open area with trees.

Free WIFI, cultural fests: While in another video, an AIIMS student shows off his hostel in a video, where he takes a satirical approach and warns others from joining the institute because of its wide array of facilities.

"If you join AIIMS, a lot of people will call and congratulate you. This will be tiring. Who wants to be part of an institute where the government spends ₹1.7 crore on each medical student," he said.

He even showed the sports facilities and free WIFI available to the students, apart from academic opportunities for publishing their research as early as the first year in the institute. He further added, that the institute holds several cultural events regularly.

Netizens react: With the videos gaining thousands of views, netizens have commented on it. Here are few comments.

"The students who get in AIIMS are the best. They are genuises. They are the top rankers in NEET exam. After getting admission it is not easy to study and pass. They have to work very hard for 5 yrs," one user said.

"Excited to see the facilities at AIIMS Deoghar! Great step for healthcare in Jharkhand," another user said.