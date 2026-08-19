₹17,000 rent, 17-minute commutes: Finance consultant shares 14 reasons he left Mumbai for Bhopal

A finance consultant shared 14 reasons why he moved back to Bhopal from Mumbai, citing reasons that have been discussed on social media for a while. From living costs to better work-life balance, Kalyan Kumar Biswal shared his experience on X after moving back to his city with his wife following their marriage.

Biswal, who has spent most of his life in Mumbai, wrote: “My decision to leave Mumbai and move to Bhopal is going to make you question your own lifestyle in the metro.”

Affordable living, shorter commutes Housing costs topped his list. He said a fully furnished 2BHK in a premium Bhopal housing society — with two ACs, a refrigerator, a sofa and a bed — rents for around ₹17,000 a month. He also pointed to shorter travel times: "The whole city is max 17 minutes away," he claimed, adding that cabs are usually available within minutes, allowing residents to skip owning a car altogether and save on insurance, parking and fuel.

Clean air, and food "with real flavour" Describing Bhopal as greener and less polluted, Biswal claimed the city's air quality index often stays below 50. On food, he said ingredients like butter were cheaper and free of the adulteration he associates with bigger cities. "Food here has real flavour, something Mumbai can't offer no matter what you pay," he wrote, adding: “No adulteration (yet) – Pure makkhan for ₹60 per 100g. Try finding that in Mumbai.”

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Cheaper help, fitness and entertainment Biswal said his domestic help charges ₹4,500 for cooking and cleaning, against ₹7,000 he paid in Mumbai for the same work, and praised the variety of dishes she prepares. He also cited lower costs elsewhere: a premium Bhopal gym membership at ₹27,000 a year versus over ₹40,000 in Mumbai, and movie tickets under ₹300.

Check out the post here:

Work-life balance, language, and location Offices in Bhopal generally wrap up by 5.30 pm, Biswal said, giving employees more time at home and a less stressful workplace culture. He also flagged the ease of Hindi in daily interactions, wide availability of Rapido and Uber bike taxis, and Bhopal's central location, which he called "right in the middle" of the country and convenient for train travel to Delhi and Mumbai.

Social media reacts The post soon went viral and triggered an array of reactions from the netizens.

One user wrote: “If your work doesn’t require you to be physically present in a metro city, it is not worth living in one. I lived in Ahmedabad for around 3 years and those there my least stressful years I can say. Smaller the city, slower and calmer is the life. Happy for you!”

Another shared: “Reading this as someone from Bhopal. People outside MP don't realize what the city actually offers until someone lays it out like this the rent, the air, the 5:30 PM sign-off .City of Lakes deserves the shoutout.”