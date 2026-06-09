₹2.5 lakh school trip to Japan, ₹90,000 for Goa, ₹19,000 shoes: Expenses of class 8 student in Gurgaon goes viral

Amid online chatter about the rising cost of living in parts of India, a social media user talked about the expenses of a Class 8 student and left many divided on the internet. Talking about the rising cost of extracurricular activities for school-goers and expensive Gurgaon lifestyle, a woman said the growing financial burden of raising a child has led many families to opt for one child.

Lifestyle expenses of Gurgaon student User @alkagurha took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared details of a conversation with a friend about her son in class 8 that hint at the rising costs of raising children in the country. In her post, she revealed that her friend recently spent ₹2.5 lakh on her son's school trip to Japan. Apart from the trip cost, the student was reportedly given an additional allowance of ₹50,000 for shopping activities during the visit.

According to the post, the student also made a purchase of a limited-edition branded shoe worth ₹19,000 from Japan.

"Friend paid 2.5 lacs for her son's school trip to Japan. Class 8. Plus extra 50 k for shopping. He bought a branded limited edition shoe for 19 k in Japan," she posted.

₹ 90,000 for Goa trip However, the expenses for recreational activities doesn't stop there. The user further claimed that the same family had spent around ₹90,000 on a three-night trip to Goa for their son just three months earlier, excluding additional expenditure.

Referring to these expenses, @alkagurha questioned whether it was surprising that many parents today are consciously choosing to have only one child. "3 months ago she paid 90 k for Goa, 3 N, plus cash for expenses. Is it any surprise people have only one kid?"

See post here:

Netizens react to expensive trips The post has attracted mixed reactions from the internet. While some pointed out the importance of additional activities for a student, such as travel, a few argued that it could have been avoided.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, "Don't know the shoe part. But experiencing another country that is culturally different in standard 8 is amazing and quite aspirational to be frank."

"Families which can spend this money on one child can easily afford another. It’s the people who can’t afford, are the ones suffering," another commented.

One said, "Why would the school take a 12 year old on an international sightseeing trip, it is ridiculous."

Yet another maintained, “No wonder kids these days don't blink an eye spending such atrocious amount on money on shopping. Can't blame them.”

“Gurgaon lifestyle is expensive” A different one pointed out, "Easy money. Hard earned doesn't flow like this ! Relax, she's cashing out her past deeds," to which the user clarified, "No sir, not easy money. Both work very hard. She's an interior designer and husband in MNC. Gurgaon lifestyle is expensive."