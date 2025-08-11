‘ ₹20 To ₹237’: Indian woman compares grocery costs in India and Canada, sparks debate

An Indian woman's viral Instagram video highlights the stark difference in grocery prices between India and Canada, shocking viewers. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated11 Aug 2025, 06:14 PM IST
“Ever felt broke after buying just bread and milk? Welcome to Canada,” the content creator says in her caption.
A viral Instagram video by an Indian woman living in Canada has left many social media users stunned over the difference in grocery prices between the two countries.

“Ever felt broke after buying just bread and milk? Welcome to Canada,” Kanupriya, a content creator, says in her caption, adding, “Kamzor dil ke log kripya iss video ko na dekhe (This video is not for the faint-hearted).”

Filming inside a Canadian supermarket, she begins with coriander leaves-- a kitchen essential in most Indian homes, priced at around 90. “Guys, dhaniya 90 ka mil raha hai Canada mein… so let’s go grocery shopping together,” she says, before revealing the price tags of other everyday staples.

She points out that a cauliflower that costs 20– 25 in India is 237 in Canada. Similarly, one piece of ginger is 177, a carrot 66, a mango 106, an apple 78, and a potato 78. “Matlab kuch khaye hi nahi sakte, itna mehnga hai (It’s so expensive, you can barely eat anything),” she remarks.

Her price list continues — a pound of garlic is 395, four litres of milk 396, a small tub of yoghurt 200, and a packet of bread 230.

See the video here:

Internet reacts

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online. While some viewers expressed shock at the steep prices, others pointed out that Canadian incomes are significantly higher, making the costs relatively manageable for residents.

A user wrote, “In our country, Dhaniya is often the “free gift” with your vegetables, sometimes vendors even insist on giving it to you even if you don’t need it!”

Another user commented, “A dollar you earn is also 60rs/-”

“Earn b toh dollar mei kr re ho rupees mein thodi," the third user wrote.

“Yaar, you’re earnings in dollars , then why u convert to Rupees?” the fourth user asked.

“Earning in $ ,comparing in rupees. Reverse migration is the current trend. Doors are open,” the fifth user wrote.

The post has already racked up thousands of views, with many users tagging friends and family abroad to weigh in on the price gap between Indian and Canadian grocery aisles.

