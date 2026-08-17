₹25 per month rent? Harsh Goenka points to heritage building in Munnar paying British-era tenancy to RPG Group

Industrialist and RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka brought to focus a heritage building in Munnar which has been operating as post office for the past 114 years. It continues to connect communities despite significant advancement in technology. The property in consideration is owned by Harrisons Malayalam — a major agricultural business based in Kerala's Kochi and part of the RPG Group — pays British-era tenancy charges of a meagre ₹25 per month.

Taking to X, Harsh Goenka wrote, “This British-era post office in Munnar operates from 114 years in a building owned by Harrisons Malayalam at a rent of ₹25 a month! A charming reminder that while technology changes, some institutions quietly keep communities connected.”

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What did social media say? A user wrote, “Wow Harsh that’s a Nobel thing to do keeping rent same and keep the heritage which is priceless and nostalgic.” Another user remarked, “My family happen to take a tour of this Tea State way back in 2024 when stayed in Munnar for 3 days. I have seen this Post Office as well as the Medical Centre for workers."

A third user stated, “Nothing charming about the ramshackle hut. It is an apology for a post office, should have got modernised long time ago with better structure, customer and staff facilities, parking etc.”

A fourth comment read, “I suggest to give this building free of cost, no rent. As it's an opportunity for Harrison s Malayalam to connect communities.” A fifth user said, “It reminds me the pleasure of receiving an inland/ postcard handwritten letters from our near & dear ones.”

History of post offices in India The establishment of Postal Service network in India dates back to 1766 when Warren Hastings under East India Company set up "Company Mail". Later, Lord Dalhousie modified it into a service under the Crown in 1854 and introduced uniform postage rates.