₹25 per month rent? Harsh Goenka points to heritage building in Munnar paying British-era tenancy to RPG Group

Industrialist and RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka brought to focus a heritage building in Munnar which has been operating as post office for the past 114 years. It continues to connect communities despite significant advancement in technology. The property in consideration is owned by Harrisons Malayalam — a major agricultural business based in Kerala's Kochi and part of the RPG Group — pays British-era tenancy charges of a meagre ₹25 per month.

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Taking to X, Harsh Goenka wrote, “This British-era post office in Munnar operates from 114 years in a building owned by Harrisons Malayalam at a rent of ₹25 a month! A charming reminder that while technology changes, some institutions quietly keep communities connected.”

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What did social media say? A user wrote, “Wow Harsh that’s a Nobel thing to do keeping rent same and keep the heritage which is priceless and nostalgic.” Another user remarked, “My family happen to take a tour of this Tea State way back in 2024 when stayed in Munnar for 3 days. I have seen this Post Office as well as the Medical Centre for workers."

A third user stated, “Nothing charming about the ramshackle hut. It is an apology for a post office, should have got modernised long time ago with better structure, customer and staff facilities, parking etc.”

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A fourth comment read, “I suggest to give this building free of cost, no rent. As it's an opportunity for Harrison s Malayalam to connect communities.” A fifth user said, “It reminds me the pleasure of receiving an inland/ postcard handwritten letters from our near & dear ones.”

History of post offices in India The establishment of Postal Service network in India dates back to 1766 when Warren Hastings under East India Company set up "Company Mail". Later, Lord Dalhousie modified it into a service under the Crown in 1854 and introduced uniform postage rates.

After India obtained Independence in 1947, the number of post offices was 23,344 increased to 1,64,987 in 2025. Around 90% of these are in rural areas. The postal service named ‘India Post’ continues to function on a nationwide basis under the Ministry of Communications and is the most widely distributed postal system in the world. It is an Indian public sector postal system statutory body headquartered in New Delhi. With 164,999 post offices including 149,385 rural post offices and 15,614 urban post offices, India boasts the largest number of post offices across the world.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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