₹30,000 in 7 days! Bengaluru living costs go viral after man reveals his weekly expense split, internet reacts

A candid social media post breaking down the cost of living in Bengaluru has struck a chord online, once again putting the spotlight on the city’s soaring rents and everyday expenses.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), a user named Praha detailed how much he spent during his first seven days after moving to India’s tech capital. His honest accounting—and self-admitted spending habits—quickly sparked widespread discussion.

“1 week completed in Bengaluru,” he wrote, before revealing that he had spent more than ₹18,000 on rent and over ₹12,000 on food in just seven days. Acknowledging the steep costs, he added, “City life is not cheap, and I don’t have good spending habits too.”

Praha also shared his early impressions of the city, saying he explored multiple neighbourhoods, including Indiranagar, HSR Layout and Electronic City, while house-hunting. After weighing his options, he decided to settle in HSR Layout, where he found a fully furnished flat with essential amenities within walking distance.

“Explored Indiranagar, HSR, Electronic City. Gonna stay in HSR, got a good fully furnished flat and everything available in walkable distance,” he wrote, describing the convenience that ultimately influenced his decision.

Beyond the numbers, Praha offered a glimpse into Bengaluru’s work culture, noting the intensity and drive he observed among residents. “Bengaluru is a good place to work, lot of people here are grinding. Never saw or expected like this,” he added—an observation that resonated with many professionals familiar with the city’s fast-paced environment.

Check out the viral post here:

The post quickly gained traction, drawing a flood of responses from users who shared their own experiences of living in Bengaluru. While some empathised with the high costs, others felt the figures were not entirely unreasonable given the city’s rental market.

Several users pointed out that paying ₹18,000 for a furnished flat in areas like HSR was, by current standards, a “steal deal”. Others argued that food expenses could be significantly reduced with better budgeting or home cooking, especially for newcomers adjusting to city life.

A user asked Praha, “how did you find a fully furnished flat in 18k man?”

To which he clarified, “Bro, it’s for 1 week.”

Another user wrote, “Damn welcome to the city bro. 18k is honestly a steal. I live in bellandur , prices are sky high.”

“Real estate is way to costly in HSR. You should have explored bommanhalli or GB palya,” the third user advised.

“Bangaluru rent and spending is not logical at all. Expenses are skyrocketing every month which has no value-addition to your living standard.. There is something very wrong there,” the fourth user wrote.

