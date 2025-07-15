‘ ₹34,000 doubled in 10 days’: How this trader used ChatGPT, Grok to mint money in stock market

A Reddit user claimed to double a $400 (approximately ₹34,327) trading account in just 10 days by relying solely on artificial intelligence tools, ChatGPT and Elon Musk-backed Grok, to guide his options trades. The experiment, which quickly went viral, has reignited interest in the role of generative AI in personal investing and retail trading strategies.

In a detailed post titled “Watching ChatGPT Make Me Money While I Chill and Crack a Cold One!”, the user described how he initially deployed $400 into a US-based trading platform, Robinhood, to test whether ChatGPT could outperform his instincts in the market.

By day four, he split his portfolio between ChatGPT and Grok, setting up what he called an “AI showdown”. He fed both models a wide range of market data- including spreadsheets, technical charts, options chain screenshots, and macroeconomic inputs- and asked them to recommend trades.

According to the post, across 10 trading days, he executed 18 trades, closed 17 of them, and recorded a 100% win rate. Of those, ChatGPT accounted for 13 winning trades, while Grok delivered five. “Neither has let me down yet,” he wrote.

While acknowledging the short timeframe, the user expressed enthusiasm about continuing the experiment over the next six months to better evaluate long-term consistency. He also posted prompts and data that he used to help him mint money.

The post has since attracted widespread attention, with many users intrigued by the possibility of AI-assisted investing. However, several commenters cautioned against reading too much into short-term results, pointing out that market conditions, trade sizes, and risk exposure were not fully detailed.

A user wrote, “Seriously, if it was this easy, everyone would've done it. This post is most likely a scam. No genuine venture can double your money in a day like what OP is claiming, AI or not.”

Another user wrote, “I wanna say someone tried this like 6 months ago and lost a ton of money… sure you can say it wasn’t as good tech back then, but also meme penny stocks I look at for fun are also doing well right now..”

