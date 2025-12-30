₹38 crore in months? This India-based YouTube channel earns huge, cashes in amid AI boom

An India-based YouTube channel built entirely on low-effort, AI-generated videos is reportedly earning tens of crores of rupees annually, highlighting how artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming online content consumption—and raising questions about quality, regulation and creator sustainability.

A recent global study by video-editing platform Kapwing has found that the most-viewed YouTube channel producing so-called “AI slop” content operates out of India. The channel, Bandar Apna Dost, is estimated to generate about $4.25 million a year, or roughly ₹35–38 crore, despite being launched only a few months ago.

The report analysed nearly 15,000 of the world’s most popular YouTube channels and identified hundreds that consist entirely of AI-generated videos. These videos are typically created using artificial intelligence tools with minimal human input and are designed to maximise clicks, watch time and repeat viewing rather than offer structured narratives or original storytelling.

According to Kapwing, at least 278 channels fall squarely into this “AI slop” category. Collectively, they have accumulated more than 63 billion views and over 221 million subscribers, signalling a major shift in how content is being produced and consumed on the platform.

Bandar Apna Dost tops the list by a significant margin. The channel features short animated clips revolving around an anthropomorphic rhesus monkey and a muscular, Hulk-like character placed in exaggerated, often chaotic scenarios. Despite the absence of dialogue, plot or context, the channel has recorded over 2.07 billion views and gained more than 2.76 million subscribers.

Technology and digital rights researcher Rohini Lakshane told The Guardian that the channel’s appeal likely lies in its absurd visuals and hyper-masculine tropes. The lack of storyline, she noted, makes the content easy to consume and accessible to viewers regardless of language or cultural background.

Kapwing’s study also raises concerns about YouTube’s recommendation systems. It found that more than 20% of videos suggested to new users on YouTube can be classified as AI slop, suggesting that algorithms may be favouring engagement metrics over quality or originality.

