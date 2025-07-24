‘ ₹40 lakh CTC, but broke’: This CA reveals the harsh reality of many Indian techies

Imagine earning a jaw-dropping ₹40 lakh per annum, a dream salary for many, only to find yourself struggling to afford a simple vacation. This isn't a hypothetical scenario, but the stark financial reality of a 32-year-old IT professional, as decoded by Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik in a viral X post. His story has resonated deeply, sparking a widespread conversation about financial literacy and the perils of the "house rich, cash poor" trap.
Kaushik's post highlighted the case of an IT professional in Mumbai earning a hefty ₹2.2 lakh per month take-home salary. Despite this seemingly robust income, the individual is barely scraping by. How? Let's break down the numbers that have shocked the internet.
The primary culprit, according to Kaushik, is a ₹1.5 crore flat purchased in Mumbai's Mulund. After a ₹25 lakh down payment, the IT professional took a massive ₹1.25 crore loan. The result? A staggering ₹1.12 lakh per month EMI – that's half of the take-home salary vanishing into housing costs alone.
"Welcome to being 'house rich, cash poor, '" Kaushik quipped, perfectly encapsulating the situation where a significant asset is owned, but cash flow is severely restricted due to loan obligations.
Beyond the home loan, other expenses further erode the monthly income:
This leaves a meagre ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 in net savings, and that's only "when everything goes perfectly." Kaushik warns that "one vacation, emergency, or job switch — and it collapses." This fragile financial state is a stark reminder that a high CTC doesn't automatically translate to financial security.
Kaushik's analysis pinpointed several critical pitfalls that many high-income earners fall into:
The CA's core message is a powerful one: “High income doesn’t mean high wealth. Assets that don’t generate income are liabilities in disguise. Don’t let your net worth fool you — cash flow is king.”
He stresses the importance of understanding that a valuable asset like a home, while contributing to net worth, doesn't generate income and can drain finances through high EMIs and maintenance.
Kaushik concludes with a vital piece of advice for everyone, especially young professionals aiming for financial stability: "Instead of just chasing bigger salaries, start chasing financial freedom." This involves: