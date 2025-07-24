‘ ₹40 lakh CTC, but broke’: This CA reveals the harsh reality of many Indian techies

Imagine earning a jaw-dropping ₹40 lakh per annum, a dream salary for many, only to find yourself struggling to afford a simple vacation. This isn't a hypothetical scenario, but the stark financial reality of a 32-year-old IT professional, as decoded by Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik in a viral X post. His story has resonated deeply, sparking a widespread conversation about financial literacy and the perils of the "house rich, cash poor" trap.

Advertisement

Kaushik's post highlighted the case of an IT professional in Mumbai earning a hefty ₹2.2 lakh per month take-home salary. Despite this seemingly robust income, the individual is barely scraping by. How? Let's break down the numbers that have shocked the internet.

The debt trap The primary culprit, according to Kaushik, is a ₹1.5 crore flat purchased in Mumbai's Mulund. After a ₹25 lakh down payment, the IT professional took a massive ₹1.25 crore loan. The result? A staggering ₹1.12 lakh per month EMI – that's half of the take-home salary vanishing into housing costs alone.

"Welcome to being 'house rich, cash poor, '" Kaushik quipped, perfectly encapsulating the situation where a significant asset is owned, but cash flow is severely restricted due to loan obligations.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stephen Colberts Late Show to end after 10 seasons due to CBSs financial decision

The illusion of high income Beyond the home loan, other expenses further erode the monthly income:

Car EMI: ₹ 15,000 per month

15,000 per month Monthly Expenses (general): ₹ 50,000 This leaves a meagre ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 in net savings, and that's only "when everything goes perfectly." Kaushik warns that "one vacation, emergency, or job switch — and it collapses." This fragile financial state is a stark reminder that a high CTC doesn't automatically translate to financial security.

Advertisement

The Alarming Lack of Financial Planning Kaushik's analysis pinpointed several critical pitfalls that many high-income earners fall into:

No real investments: The focus is on immediate gratification and consumption, not wealth creation.

No liquidity: Funds are tied up in illiquid assets, making it difficult to access cash in emergencies.

Barely any emergency fund: A fundamental safety net is missing, leaving individuals vulnerable to unexpected financial shocks.

Lifestyle inflated to income: As income rises, so do expenses, often negating any potential for savings.

Retirement planning = non-existent: The future is an afterthought, jeopardising long-term financial stability. Cash flow is King The CA's core message is a powerful one: “High income doesn’t mean high wealth. Assets that don’t generate income are liabilities in disguise. Don’t let your net worth fool you — cash flow is king.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar asked to vacate VP Enclave? Govt debunks FAKE news

He stresses the importance of understanding that a valuable asset like a home, while contributing to net worth, doesn't generate income and can drain finances through high EMIs and maintenance.

Kaushik concludes with a vital piece of advice for everyone, especially young professionals aiming for financial stability: "Instead of just chasing bigger salaries, start chasing financial freedom." This involves: