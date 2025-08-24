' ₹425 for 1 Km': Bengaluru resident’s Uber auto fare during rain shocks the internet

Bengaluru’s rain-soaked evenings often bring traffic snarls and long waits for cabs, but this time, it was the price tag that left commuters shocked. A Reddit user, @ok-stand404, recently shared a screenshot of Uber’s fare estimate showing ₹425 for a 1 km auto ride during rainfall in the city. The post, titled “Uber fares during rain for just 1 km”, quickly went viral.

In the post, the user explained that their friend, who was trying to book an auto late at night, was stunned by the fare. “Yesterday night while it was raining, my friend tried to book an auto as he was going to his hometown and the fares were just shocking. Immediately he took an umbrella and walked all the way,” the Redditor wrote.

As screenshots of the inflated fare spread online, the discussion soon turned into a debate about app-based transport services in Bengaluru.

One user explained, “I recently realised that apps such as Rapido and Uber are mere aggregators now. Which means, prices shown on their apps are ‘recommended’ fares and the final amount is to be decided mutually between the driver and the passenger… The apps charge monthly subscription fees from drivers and that’s it.”

Another added, “The ‘mutually decided’ bit is doubtful to be in operation — at least as far as passengers are concerned.”

Some highlighted the disparity across platforms. “Uber has just given up, looks like auto anna sets the prices now! For the same ride, Rapido showed me ₹69 where Uber was showing over ₹350,” one Redditor shared.

Others drew comparisons with fares abroad. “These fares are almost the same as what I pay for Uber/Lyft in the US. I sometimes take a cab a mile (~1.5 km) to my office if it’s raining or snowing, and I pay around $6-6.5 (~ ₹550). Where is the so-called PPP?!” another user wrote.

A fifth user took a lighter approach, commenting, “Haha, I was about to say why didn’t he just take an umbrella and walk. I know the roads and infrastructure aren’t great, but it’s high time we start walking or cycling short distances.”

High ride-hailing costs-- particularly during rain and peak hours--have long been a sore point for commuters in Bengaluru, India’s ‘IT capital,’ where demand often outpaces supply.