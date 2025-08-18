‘ ₹45,000 too low’: Broker's blunt response to man looking for 2bhk flat in South Delhi sparks debate

Finding a home in Delhi can be daunting, and for one Reddit user, the experience turned into an unexpected reality check.

A Reddit post by user RichBadPoorDad is now going viral after he narrated how his search for a rental flat in the capital left him feeling disheartened. The user, who is shifting to Delhi for the first time, shared that he had been looking at areas like Malviya Nagar and Lajpat Nagar within his budget.

However, things took a different turn when he reached out to a broker regarding a 2BHK apartment in Defence Colony. The broker quoted a rent of ₹80,000 per month, describing the flat as “fully renovated, nicely maintained, furnished, and in a VIP posh area.”

When the user politely mentioned that his budget was ₹45,000, the broker responded dismissively, suggesting he instead look at areas like Kalkaji or Lajpat Nagar. The conversation ended with the broker stating that he does not deal with properties in “low-budget” areas.

In his post titled “House hunt turned into a reality check”, the user wrote: “15 years ago, I used to go to school, staying in the poorest of neighbourhoods in my home town. I slowly studied, worked hard and reached a role that requires me to work from HO. This will be my first time in Delhi, and this conversation just made me feel small again and showed me that I have a long way to go in life.”

The post struck a chord with many on Reddit, with users offering reassurance and practical advice. Several pointed out that ₹45,000 is a significant budget for most people, and suggested looking at neighbourhoods like Saket, Green Park and parts of Gurugram instead.

Many were also taken aback by the steep rent prices in South Delhi, sparking a larger conversation online about affordability and elitism in the city’s rental market.

A user wrote, “Chill, not that serious. You are surely doing great if 45 thousand is your budget for just monthly rent.”

Another user wrote, “Bro, u can get good flats in that budget and that broker was shit ass flats in South Delhi are from low to high mean in ur budget u can get a good flat just roam around a little bit u will get good deals.”

“Mine was less than 30 for 2 bhk. I was ridiculed like anything by these brokers. Not even vaishali, ghaziabad, indrapuram had budget options but I managed somehow..Congratulations op u have this much budget. Dont give up , it is tiring and exhausting but eventually u will find what u need,” the third user wrote.

“That whatsapp guy is an idiot. He's trying to poor shame you because you won't take his property. He's forcing you to fall of his tricks. 45k is a great budget. My friend lives in the saket around neb Sarai area in a 3bhk for 27k something. So I believe you will truly find something good in 45k. Don't let scummy people gaslight you, delhi is not Mumbai lol. Whatever the numbers you will say he will still call you poor while most of them live paycheck to paycheck,” the fourth wrote.

“Brokers tend to talk like this to create this aura of 'exclusivity'. Ignore and move on. Better to come here and then search for flat. Approach a broker by taking recommendation from a local, if possible. Check if someone in your office can provide,” the fifth user commented.