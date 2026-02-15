₹46,000 monthly on nannies? Bengaluru mom shares house help salary and perks — childcare costs of raising 2 kids

A Bengaluru woman is going viral after she recently shared a video about how she creates a balance between work life and motherhood responsibilities. Suggesting that nannies play an essential role in her children's upbringing due to limited support system, she ignited discussions online. Amid high living costs in metropolitan cities, childcare needs form a significant portion of household expenditure.

The video shared by Instagram user named Parveen Choudhury on Friday, 13 February, quickly went viral and has amassed over 1.9 million views. The mother of two identifies herself as “Intergenerational trauma informed coach.” The viral video starts with the question, "How much I pay nannies in Bengaluru to raise 2 boys, 3 and 4 years old.”

According to Parveen, two nannies to support her family and attend to childcare needs on a daily basis. Revealing monthly breakdown of childcare expenses, she says that she pays ₹32,000 to the primary nanny who stays at her house for 11 hours a day and performs essential services like cooking and cleaning. She even helps with nighttime stay when needed.

Meanwhile, the purpose of second nanny is to provide, “Support for main nanny. Contingency when one is on leave” who is paid ₹14,000 monthly. This brings cumulative monthly expenditure on nannies to ₹46,000. Describing the return on her investment, she says that her children feel safe, secure and loved with the two nannies. This comes with other perks, allowing her to “travel solo, stay at home and work.”

Giving an insight into the primary nanny's family, she stated, “She has 3 kids back in her village that she supports with her salary. Its women exchanging resources for doing the best for their family.” Calling the nannies a part of her family, she stated, “For me nannies are not just a transactional exchange where I pay them for a certain hours and they give me a service. For me they are extension of my family system. I’m getting two loving aunts to look after my kids.”

Asserting that she never micromanages her house help, she wrote, “My house help have always given me way more than I can imagine. They have enabled me to work, travel, and care for my kids even when I myself may fall short.”

Concluding the post and describing the significant compensation she pays for their services, she stated, “I… work hard to be able to provide handsomely to those who care for my kids. With the salary I give, my nannies are able to afford a good education for their kids.”

Social media reaction A user wrote, “It’s good if it works for you. I personally don’t have the heart to give my baby to anyone else. I have lot to give to my child and no nanny or work can replace the skills, character, knowledge and spiritual grounding that I can personally give to my child. But then it’s absolutely personal.”

Another user remarked, “I loved the video because for once, someone spoke about what women actually want. Not the usual internet monologue.”

A third user stated, "I can never leave my career for motherhood and I say that with love, not guilt. I grew up with a working mother and only learned strength from her.

A fourth comment read, “Having a nanny doesn’t make children less loved . It gives them a mother who is fulfilled, calm and present . She will always be better than an exhausted, irritable version who lost herself.”

A fifth user said, “This is exactly that i want else no kids if i can’t afford this. It’s of no use sacrificing your whole life for kids specially in India where education & healthcare is so expensive.”

