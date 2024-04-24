₹5.2 crore gone in a click: Bengaluru man conned by online fraudsters via WhatsApp
A Bengaluru businessman, new to stock market trading, lost a staggering ₹5.2 crore in an online scam. He fell prey to cybercriminals who convinced him to download a fraudulent mobile app promising high returns via WhatsApp.
In a series of rampant online stock investment frauds in India that have led thousands to lose lakhs in the past few months, a Bengaluru businessman was tricked into a loss of whopping ₹5.2 crore in a click.
