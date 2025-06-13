‘ ₹5 Lakh Father’s Day Cake’ Trends on X: ‘Beta, isse toh 2BHK ka down payment ho jaata'

As Father's Day nears, children across the globe are brainstorming unique ways to celebrate the occasion—and one of the sweetest gestures remains surprising dad with a cake. However, a rather expensive cake has caught the internet’s attention. With two days still to go until the celebration on Sunday, a Father's Day special “hazelnut chocolate cake priced at ₹5 lakh” is trending on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread amusement and disbelief.

A screenshot now going viral on social media appears to be from a food delivery or e-commerce platform. It displays a selection of Father's Day-themed cakes from a bakery, with options to choose between Veg/Non-Veg and features to sort or filter items. Among the cakes listed, one has stood out—for all the wrong reasons:

"Father's Day Special Hazelnut Chocolate Cake (500gm)

Price: ₹5,00,000 (likely a typo or technical glitch)

Note: The product description humorously reads, "Your dad wouldn’t want you spending a sin..."—perhaps poking fun at the absurdly high price.

The other cakes listed are more reasonably priced:

Father's Day Special Butterscotch Cake (500gm)

Price: ₹499

Rating: 4.1 (1.1k reviews)

Description: Soft vanilla sponge cake layered with butterscotch.

Father's Day Special Red Velvet Cake (500gm)

Price: ₹599

Rating: 4.3 (933 reviews)

Description: Soft and rich red velvet cake with cream cheese".

All the cakes include a "Happy Father's Day" topper and an "Add" button for ordering. Despite the clearly erroneous price tag on the hazelnut cake, the image has gone viral and triggered a flood of hilarious responses online. While it’s unclear whether the screenshot is authentic or digitally manipulated, the responses have been priceless.

Some of the top reactions include: A user wrote: "Dad's reaction after seeing the cake: 'Son, that could’ve been a down payment for a 2BHK flat!' 😅 #5LakhCake."

Another wrote: "This is seriously suspicious—you all really need to check this out."

A third user said: "Everyone’s talking about it. Few can afford it. And fewer can forget it. The viral sensation: #5LakhCake."

Another said: "Dad took a bite and said: ‘It’s good... but the price gave me indigestion!’