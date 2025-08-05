₹5 to ₹17,500 crore: Father’s lesson that built a billion-dollar company, entrepreneur says, ‘Best trade-off I made’

“My dad was a doctor who charged ₹5 per consultation. Not because he didn’t know better. But because that was the kind of man he chose to be.”

Ashish Singhal, co-founder of CoinSwitch, shared how his father charged just ₹5 per medical consultation to help people. It taught Ashish about value.

“That was my first lesson in value: real value isn’t what you take, it’s what you build,” Singhal wrote on LinkedIn.

Ashish said he had avoided luxury in his 20s. He didn’t go on holidays, cycled to work, met friends only once a week and saved as much as possible. Friends thought he was wasting his youth, but he had bigger goals.

After working two years at Amazon, he saved ₹25 lakh, gave ₹20 lakh to his parents and used ₹5 lakh to start a business that failed. Still, he didn’t stop. Then, he built CoinSwitch with his friends, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari.

CoinSwitch is an Indian cryptocurrency exchange. It is now valued at around $2 billion ( ₹17.5 thousand crore).

“Most people treat their 20s as a time to consume. I treated mine as a rare window to accumulate,” Ashish Singhal wrote.

“You don’t rise by spending what you have. You rise by building what you don’t. Best trade-off I ever made,” he concluded.

Reactions LinkedIn users loved his post and responded generously.

“‘You only live once’ is a genius and evil marketing tactic by businesses that is ruining the lives of people in their 20s. Living in the moment does not mean being thoughtless, and it certainly does not mean ruining your future,” wrote one of them.

“This post says so much between the lines. You didn’t just build CoinSwitch — you became someone who could. That shift — from consuming to creating, from comfort to conviction — is what most people skip over when they tell their story,” came from another.