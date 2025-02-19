A Nagpur-based couple has achieved an extraordinary breakthrough by successfully cultivating saffron, one of the world’s most expensive spices, without using soil or conventional irrigation. Using the aeroponic farming technique, Akshay Holey and his wife, Divya Lohakare Holey, have recreated the cool, dry conditions of Kashmir’s saffron fields within their apartment, enabling them to generate an impressive annual revenue of ₹50 lakh.

Traditionally, saffron is grown in Kashmir’s unique climate, which provides the right mix of cold winters and dry summers. However, Akshay and Divya defied conventional agricultural practices by harnessing modern technology. They spent over three and a half months in Kashmir across two years, extensively studying the traditional saffron cultivation process before embarking on their own venture.

Their journey began with a small experiment—purchasing just 1 kg of saffron seeds to test whether they could successfully cultivate the spice in Nagpur. Though their initial yield was only a few grams, it was enough proof of concept to encourage them to scale up. They soon invested in 350 kg of saffron seeds, which resulted in a much larger yield of approximately 1,600 grams.

Currently, their saffron cultivation spans 480 square meters across two locations, including a 400-square-foot setup inside their apartment in Hingna. Unlike traditional farming, their aeroponic method does not require soil or large agricultural land. Instead, saffron is grown using air and mist, making the process highly space-efficient and sustainable. They have also incorporated solar power into their setup, further reducing their carbon footprint.

Speaking to the Times of India, Akshay shared that their success has inspired many others to explore aeroponic saffron farming. Over the past two years, the couple has trained 150 aspiring farmers, 29 of whom have already set up their own saffron units across Maharashtra. They conduct training sessions at a fee of ₹15,000 per participant, providing hands-on guidance to help new growers establish their own systems.

One of the key advantages of their method is its long-term profitability. Akshay explains that purchasing saffron seeds is a one-time investment that continues to yield returns for years. The couple initially invested ₹55 lakh in their venture, and within a short period, they have already generated ₹1.3 crore in revenue. Their success demonstrates how integrating traditional farming knowledge with modern technology can revolutionise agriculture.