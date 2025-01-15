Viral post: Some restaurants are known for their delicious food, others for their ambience or decor. However, one particular hotel in Narkanda near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, has become the talk of the town—not for its charm, but for its steep menu prices. A plate of dal tadka costs an eye-popping ₹650.

And the high prices don't stop with just this one dish. The cheapest item on the menu, a rasgulla, costs ₹299.

‘Matching the Marriot pricing’ The Himachal restaurant's menu has spread like wildfire on social media, amassing over two lakh views. Netizens have flooded the comments section with hilarious takes on the restaurant's exorbitant food prices.

“Hotel & restaurant prices in India are going crazy, without matching international standards. No wonder tourists prefer travelling overseas,” an X user captioned his post while posting the hotel menu.

The Himachal hotel menu For those wondering about the price of other staple dishes, the hotel charges ₹450 for steamed basmati rice and ₹599 for khichdi.

Netizens react to exorbitantly priced menu As the hotel's menu went viral, several netizens came up with more interesting comparisons.

"You can get:

- 27.5 kg potato in the price of 1 plate Jeera Aloo.

- 2 cans of Haldiram Gulab Jamun in place of 1 plate gulab jamun for (299/- + GST) and you will still have 100 rupees left

- 5 KG of "Whole Urad dal" in the price of 750/- (+ GST) Dal Makhani

- 4.5 kg of Toor Dal in the price of Dal Tadka (650/- + GST)

Rest you can understand [sic]," wrote one user.

“ Quite stupid prices. They are matching the Marriott pricing… May be a question of demand and supply in the area,” commented one user.

Another user, however, claimed that such rates were rare and could be found only in about four to five hotels in Shimla. He added that most other hotels in other tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh have reasonable food rates.