₹75 LPA job offer fails to impress a man earning ₹48 LPA; netizens say he's ‘suffering from success’

A Redditor currently earning ₹48 lakh per annum shared that he was contemplating a new job offer that promised a substantial hike of over 50 per cent. While the jump to ₹75 LPA was tempting, the user questioned whether the increased tax liability would outweigh the benefits of the higher salary.

In a viral Reddit post, the user said, “I currently earn ₹48 lakhs annually in India, with 20 years of experience. I’ve recently received an offer for ₹75 lakhs.”

“While it’s a significant jump, I’m debating whether to accept it or not — primarily due to the steep rise in tax liability,” he added.

Explaining his dilemma, the Redditor said that currently, he pays around ₹12 lakh in taxes. However, with the new offer, that figure will nearly double to ₹22 lakhs, especially because of the additional 10% surcharge applicable on income above ₹50 lakhs.

“Unfortunately, the new compensation structure offers no flexibility to include tax-saving components. So, while my take-home pay may increase by roughly 50%, the tax burden almost doubles,” he shared.

The Redditor then raised a fundamental question: “Why should I work significantly harder just to pay more to the government, without receiving any additional tangible benefits compared to those who pay little or no tax?”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens trolled the man for the “profoundly stupid” post and said that he was suffering from success. While some used kinder words to explain why the Redditor must take the higher-paying job, others bluntly called him “stupid”.

“Ye kya suffering from success post hai bhai? We don't reply to such issues cause we don't have the experience of success,” an irritated user said.

“So... You're taking home 50% more pay than you are right now, but you don't want that because you'll be paying more in taxes? Give me your problems, bro,” joked another user.

A miffed user sarcastically said, “Quit your job. Will decrease tax burden by 100%”

“It's been a while since I read something this profoundly stupid,” added another.

“This is a very stupid question. Specially from someone with 20 years of experience. I'd expect this from a fresher,” said another user. “Just extremely extremely stupid. I don't know why but I'm actually offended at this,” the user added.

“If you want to rant about tax it's fine. But your premise that 'I'd get a 50% salary bump, should I take the job?' Is so so so stupid,” they continued.

“Why don't you open a Swiss account?” a user questioned.