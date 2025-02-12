‘ ₹790 may be his daily earnings’: Swiggy delivery man trusts customer who couldn’t pay at 3.30am; netizens reacts

Online food delivery giant Swiggy's customer shares a delivery experience incident with people on the social media platform Threads on February 11, 2025, about how the delivery executive trusted him with a ₹790 food order.

According to the social media post, the online food delivery user Nirmal Nambiar ordered food worth ₹790 at 3:30 a.m. and was unable to pay for his order due to an alleged bank server issue.

Over three hours past midnight, while trying to pay for his order, Nambiar realised that none of his friends were picking up his call, and now he had only two choices.

“At 3:30 AM, I ordered dinner from Swiggy, costing ₹790, but couldn’t pay due to banks server issues. No friends picked up my calls as it was 3:30 AM,” said Nambiar in his post on Threads.

The social media user can either decide to return the food or request the delivery executive to get an unofficial pay-later facility for the late-night order.

“I had two choices, return the food or ask the delivery guy to trust me to pay in the morning,” said Nambiar in his post.

What did the Delivery executive do? According to the Threads post, the customer requested the delivery executive to trust him to pay the amount due the next morning, which they agreed on after “5 minutes” of conversation.

“I convinced him in 5 minutes. He smiled and said, ‘You feel like a brother, so I trust you,’” according to the social media post.

Nambiar also highlighted how ₹790 (the order value) could be the delivery agent's day earnings, but he still trusted an unknown customer. Nambiar also wrote in his post that the next morning, he ended up paying ₹1,000 to the agent as a token of appreciation for the trust.

“ ₹790 May be his Daily Earning, still he trusted a Stranger. The next morning, I paid him ₹1000. He replied, Bhaichara on peak!” said the social media user in his post.

Nambiar also congratulated the company for having “great and understanding delivery partners,” as per the Threads post.

Netizens React People on the social media platform Threads had mixed opinions on the incident; while some supported the gesture, others opposed the issue of not keeping some cash in hand.

“Feels good to trust people blindly, many times they break it but its still worth it,” said Biju G S responding to the post on the social media platform.

Nihu Jain questioned the step of not keeping some cash in hand and said, “Why would people with no intention of paying cash every order food on COD????”