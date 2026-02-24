₹85 crore house? Berkshire Hathaway's Ajit Jain buys luxury apartment at Gurugram's DLF Camellias — Details

Omaha-based global investment giant Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman of Insurance, Ajit Jain, has purchased a 7,400 square feet apartment for ₹85 crore at Gurugram's famous DLF Camellias, reported the news portal The Economic Times, citing people aware of the development on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

The sources also told the news portal that Ajit Jain, who has mostly lived outside India, recently travelled to Delhi to finalise the transaction of the luxury apartment deal.

“NRIs already contribute over 25% in the ultra-luxury portfolio of DLF and Jain is among the most prominent NRIs,” the person aware of the deal told the news portal.

They also mentioned that the amenities offered by luxury housing projects like DLF Camellias attract people who are looking to stay for a few months in India.

“The amenities offered at projects like this are the biggest draw for someone who wants to stay for a few months in India,” they said. Ajit Jain is also known as one of the most influential Indian business leaders in the United States.

Gurugram property prices Located in Gurugram, the DLF Camellias is one of the most luxurious housing projects in India, which attracts a lot of high-net-worth individuals to buy properties.

According to the news portal's report, after the COVID-19 global pandemic, people are now preferring gated communities instead of standalone bungalows as they can use the facilities present inside their compound.

A report from India Sotherby's International Realty (ISIR) cited by the news agency PTI, the luxury home sales in Gurugram have risen 80% to ₹24,120 crore in 2025, fueled by higher volume and an increase in prices.

The report highlighted that the city has become India's fastest-growing luxury residential market with transactions reaching an all-time high of ₹24,120 crore for homes priced at ₹10 crore and above in 2025, compared to its earlier level of ₹13,384 crore in 2024.

Who is Ajit Jain? Ajit Jain, who was born in 1950, holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur. Before working at Berkshire Hathaway, he also worked briefly with IBM as an engineer and salesperson back in 1972.

In 1986, Jain joined Berkshire's National Indemnity Co., thereby entering global investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. Over the years, he worked with founder Warren Buffett, eventually becoming a ‘trusted’ senior official at the company.