A luxury wristwatch worth around ₹94 lakh has caught attention after it was seized by customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The watch, a Patek Philippe Aquanaut, was reportedly carried by an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai. While its price has surprised many, the Aquanaut is among the most sought-after luxury sports watches in the world.

But what makes a wristwatch so expensive? Is it the materials, the technology or the name behind it? The answer lies in a combination of Swiss watchmaking, detailed craftsmanship, limited availability and strong demand among collectors.

Patek Philippe is a Swiss luxury watchmaker founded in 1839. It is known for making high-end mechanical watches, including models with complicated movements and special functions. The Aquanaut collection was introduced in 1997 and was designed to offer a more modern, sporty look while retaining the brand's traditional watchmaking standards

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut is a luxury sports watch that combines a casual design with traditional mechanical watchmaking. Its most recognisable feature is its rounded octagonal bezel, which gives it a distinctive appearance.

The watch also has an embossed dial pattern that continues into its strap, creating a matching design. Unlike many expensive watches that use metal bracelets, the Aquanaut is known for its specially developed composite strap. Patek Philippe describes the material as resistant to wear, salt water and ultraviolet rays.

The collection is available in different materials, including stainless steel, rose gold and white gold. It also includes models with additional features such as chronographs, dual time zones and annual calendars.

Also Read | A rare Patek Philippe watch has fetched record $5.8 million at auction

Patek Philippe Aquanaut: Features and specifications One of the best-known models in the collection is the Aquanaut 5167A-001.

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5167A-001 comes with a stainless steel case measuring 40.8mm in diameter and an embossed charcoal grey dial. It features a black composite strap and runs on the automatic Calibre 26-330 S C movement, which offers a power reserve of 35 to 45 hours. The watch has a water resistance of up to 30 metres and displays the date and sweep seconds.

The watch uses an automatic mechanical movement, which means it is powered by the movement of the wearer's wrist rather than relying on a regular battery. Its transparent sapphire crystal case back allows the wearer to see the movement inside.

The movement has 207 components and 30 jewels. It also uses a 21-karat gold central rotor. These details reflect the level of engineering and finishing that goes into the watch.

Why does the Patek Philippe Aquanaut cost so much? The price is not simply about the materials used to make the watch. Patek Philippe has spent nearly two centuries building its reputation in luxury watchmaking. Its mechanical watches involve detailed engineering, careful assembly and finishing.

The Aquanaut also has strong demand among luxury watch collectors. Its recognisable design, association with the brand and limited availability through authorised retailers add to its appeal.

Another factor is the resale market. Popular Patek Philippe models can sell for considerably more than their original retail prices, depending on the reference, condition, age and availability. This is particularly relevant for sought-after steel sports watches.

The Aquanaut collection also includes more complicated and expensive versions, which can cost substantially more than its basic models. Therefore, the ₹94 lakh valuation should not be treated as the standard price of every Aquanaut watch.

Why was the ₹ 94 lakh watch seized at Delhi airport? The watch made headlines after an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai was intercepted by customs officials at Delhi airport. According to reports, the passenger was travelling through the Green Channel without declaring the pre-owned luxury watch.

Also Read | Last Qing emperor’s Patek Philippe watch will soon be up for grabs

The fact that the watch was pre-owned does not automatically exempt it from customs rules. Passengers carrying goods beyond the applicable duty-free allowance may have to declare them and pay the required customs duty.

The Green Channel is meant for passengers who do not have goods that need to be declared. Those carrying items requiring customs assessment are expected to use the Red Channel.