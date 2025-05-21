Ruchi Gujjar’s tribute to PM Modi at Cannes 2025 faces backlash, ‘No true Rajput would ever…’

Ruchi Gujjar, an emerging model and actor, wore traditional Kundan jewellery draped in gold as she walked the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a full wedding look. However, Minister Narendra Modi received a particular shoutout in her avatar.

What caught everyone’s attention was Ruchi Gujjar’s elaborate necklace along with a traditional deep neckline. The lockets had PM Modi’s image, which became the highlight of her bold fashion statement.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson's Eleanor the Great earns standing ovation at Cannes

Wearing a gold lehenga designed by Roopa Sharmaa, her outfit included gotta patti and mirror embroidery. She also wore a custom necklace with pictures of PM Modi surrounded by red enamel lotuses, pearls and Kundan.

The remainder of the attire featured zardozi embroidery, a lehenga that would be appropriate for a Rajasthani wedding. Her dress had an all-gold, heavily decorated, mirror-worked colour scheme.

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival started on May 13 and would conclude on May 24. On Day 8 of the prestigious film festival, the former Miss Haryana made the statement.

Who is Ruchi Gujjar? After winning the title of Miss Haryana 2023, Gujjar swiftly turned to acting and modelling. She is now charting her own path in the entertainment industry. A graduate of Maharani College in Jaipur, she abandoned the Pink City for the bright spotlights and movie sets of Mumbai.

She has a growing fan following after being well-known in the music video industry and appearing in songs like "Heli Mein Chor" and "Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi".

Social media reactions Social media users gave negative reactions to Ruchi Gujjar’s Cannes 2025 look. Some of them found it inappropriate to pay a tribute to PM Modi while wearing a revealing dress.

One user wrote, “The placements of Modi badges is dangerous.”

“Feeling sad for Modi-ji. He will be devastated after watching this,” wrote another.

“You went to represent the nation or to make all of us embarrassed?” wrote one user.

“I'm from Rajasthan and this is OFFENSIVE at best. Good job in maligning the cultural fabric of my state for a red-carpet gimmick. And, the monstrous neckpiece with the PM's face on it? Grotesque,” commented another.

“Who the hell is she, and why she's invited at Cannes with such sad couture to represent India?” wrote another.