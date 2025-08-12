Rumour or fact? Cristiano Ronaldo dated THIS Bollywood diva: Check the viral kissing photo that upset actress' boyfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo is now engaged to his partner of 8 years, Georgina Rodríguez. On August 12, Georgina shared an Instagram photo showing their hands and her huge diamond ring. She wrote, “Sí, quiero” (“Yes, I do”). According to estimates, the rare stone could be worth around $3 million.

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if the 40-year-old was married before. Here’s the truth.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been married. In fact, this is the first time he got officially engaged. CR7 met Georgina in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid. Georgina is an Argentine-Spanish model and entrepreneur.

Ronaldo and Georgina have four children together: twins Eva Maria and Mateo (born in 2017 via surrogacy), daughter Alana Martina (born in November 2017) and daughter Bella Esmeralda (born in April 2022). They also experienced the tragic loss of Bella's twin brother, Ángel, during childbirth in 2022.

Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Jr., is from a previous relationship. Neither Ronaldo nor his family has ever publicly revealed the identity of the son's mother.

In 2010, Ronaldo announced the birth of his son on social media. He also said that the mother wished to remain anonymous. Cristiano Jr considers Georgina a mother figure, but she is not his biological mother.

Here are some high-profile relationships Ronaldo had before Georgina:

Irina Shayk Cristiano Ronaldo and supermodel Irina Shayk started dating in 2009. They met at a photoshoot for Armani Exchange.

In 2011, rumours circulated that Ronaldo proposed to Shayk during a Valentine's Day trip to New York. However, the engagement was never officially confirmed.

Irina Shayk dated actor Bradley Cooper after her breakup with Ronaldo in 2015.

Nereida Gallardo Cristiano Ronaldo dated Spanish model Nereida Gallardo in 2008 while playing for Manchester United. They met in a nightclub while Ronaldo was on vacation in Mallorca.

While dating, they took luxurious trips to Sardinia and Rome. Nevertheless, they broke up within a few months.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to many other celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Gemma Atkinson, Jordana Jardel, Soraia Chaves and Nereida Gallardo. He has even been linked to pop star Dua Lipa.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bollywood connection In 2007, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu were photographed kissing at a Lisbon event. The picture went viral.

Later in an interview, Bipasha said it was a “dream come true” to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.

“After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute, and it was strange when he called me cute. He is a friend now, and he has promised me that I will be invited to all his matches,” Bollywoodshaadis quoted her as saying.

According to the publication, the viral kissing photo upset her then-boyfriend John Abraham. He even thought of breaking up with her. However, they patched up, only to split eight years after being in a live-in relationship.