Running low on LPG? Try these 5 low-gas, Protein-packed Indian recipes

With the current US-Iran conflict causing a nationwide LPG shortage, kitchens across India are looking for ways to stretch their gas stocks. Whether you are running low on LPG or just want to be prepared for the crisis, shifting to low-flame cooking is the smartest way to keep your kitchen running.

Here are 5 protein-packed Indian recipes to maximise flavour while minimising LPG consumption:

Curd Poha Curd Poha is the ultimate no-cook meal. A beloved staple in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, this is a light and cooling dish that requires absolutely no heat.

Recipe: Wash and drain the poha to soften it. Mix the softened poha with fresh curd, a pinch of salt, and chopped green chillies. For a bit of crunch, toss in raw onions, tomatoes and roasted peanuts.

Sprout Chaat Keep a batch of moong or chana sprouts ready in your fridge for a high-protein meal ready in five minutes. It’s filling, healthy, and requires zero fuel.

Recipe: Toss the sprouts with finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and chillies. Add a generous squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of salt, some roasted jeera powder, and chaat masala.

Hack: Use raw sprouts to avoid the boiling process entirely.

Masala Rolled Oats Unlike traditional steel-cut oats or rice, rolled oats soften almost instantly in hot water.

Recipe: Sauté a handful of frozen peas and carrots for just two minutes. Add water and spices, bring to a quick boil, toss in the oats, and cover with a lid. Let it sit for 2–3 minutes off the flame to thicken.

Hack: Once the water boils, turn off the flame. The residual heat will finish the cooking.

Paneer and Bell Pepper Stir-Fry Paneer is an ideal protein for a crisis because it doesn't need to be boiled or pressure-cooked; it only needs a quick sear.

Recipe: Toss cubed paneer and sliced bell peppers into a hot pan with basic spices. Sauté on high for 3–4 minutes and serve immediately.

Hack: High-heat, short-duration cooking (stir-frying) preserves the crunch of vegetables and uses minimal gas.

One-Pot Vegetable Khichdi Cook your grains, protein, and vegetables together in a pressure cooker to make the most fuel-efficient way to make a hot meal.

Recipe: Toss rice, dal, and all your veggies into the cooker at once. One cycle of pressure provides a complete, balanced meal for the whole family.

Hack: For dal-rice, use "separators" inside your pressure cooker to cook rice and dal simultaneously, or pre-soak your rice and lentils for 30 minutes to cut the "whistle time" by half.

Pro-Tips to save more LPG: Soak everything, from rice to rajma: Soaking for just 30 minutes can reduce cooking time by up to 20%.

from rice to rajma: Soaking for just 30 minutes can reduce cooking time by up to 20%. Use a lid : Cooking with a covered pot traps the heat, helping to cook the food faster.

: Cooking with a covered pot traps the heat, helping to cook the food faster. Keep an electric backup : If you have an induction cooktop or an electric kettle, use them for boiling water or milk to save the gas for other items like rotis.

: If you have an induction cooktop or an electric kettle, use them for boiling water or milk to save the gas for other items like rotis. Get innovative with a microwave and air fryer. LPG price hike LPG cylinder prices in India have been increased, making both domestic and commercial cooking gas costlier.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder was raised by ₹60, while the 19 kg commercial cylinder has become costlier by ₹144 across major cities and states of the country.

This is the second hike in LPG cylinder rates in 11 months after a ₹50 hike in April 2025, according to multiple reports.

City-wise domestic and commercial LPG rates

LPG cylinder prices in key cities

