Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi missing in Chicago since May 2; what we know so far
Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been missing in Chicago since May 2. His father last spoke to him via WhatsApp on May 2. The Consulate General of India in Chicago is working with the police and Indian diaspora to locate him.
An Indian student from Telangana has been reported missing in Chicago since May 2. The 25-year-old Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, studying for a master's degree at Concordia University, Wisconsin, has not been in contact since May 2, according to the Consulate of India in Chicago.