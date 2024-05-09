Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been missing in Chicago since May 2. His father last spoke to him via WhatsApp on May 2. The Consulate General of India in Chicago is working with the police and Indian diaspora to locate him.

An Indian student from Telangana has been reported missing in Chicago since May 2. The 25-year-old Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, studying for a master's degree at Concordia University, Wisconsin, has not been in contact since May 2, according to the Consulate of India in Chicago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been missing from the 4300 block of N. Sheridan Rd, the Chicago Police said in a statement.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it contacted the police and Indian diaspora to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been incommunicado since 2nd May. The consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh. @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia," the Consulate posted on X.

In a letter to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Sadanandam appealed for assistance in locating his missing son. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kishan Reddy, the Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North Eastern Region, Government of India, wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs on May 8, requesting that the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Chicago aid in tracing Rupesh, who has been missing

“@DrSJaishankar, @kishanreddybjp, Sir please speak to concern Chicago police Department about the missing of Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi. Please its my humble request," he wrote in a post on X.

According to a report by Times of India, the student's father, Ch. Sadanandam, a resident of Hanamkonda district, mentioned that he last spoke with his son via WhatsApp on the afternoon of May 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He replied he was doing some work. Later on, I could not contact him, and he is offline," Sadanandam said.

Earlier in April, a 25-year-old Indian student who had been missing since March was found dead in Cleveland, USA. Mohammad Abdul Arfath, from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arrived in the US in May last year to pursue a master's degree in IT from Cleveland University. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In March, Amarnath Ghosh, a 34-year-old classical dancer from India, was shot and killed in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in an Indiana nature reserve on February 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an attack outside a Washington restaurant.

In January, Akul Dhawan, an 18-year-old University of Illinois student, was discovered unresponsive outside a campus building. Investigations revealed that his death was due to hypothermia, with authorities indicating that acute alcohol intoxication and extended exposure to extreme cold were significant factors.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!