Russian actor shows what living with depression looks like in a moving viral video. Internet calls it ‘Exceptional’

A powerful video by Russian actor Tanya Galakhova is going viral for its raw and deeply honest portrayal of what living with depression truly feels like. Shared on Instagram, the clip has already crossed 1.2 million views and is resonating with viewers across the world for its unfiltered depiction of a mental health condition that is often invisible yet overwhelming.

In the video, Galakhova personifies depression as a tangible, almost physical force that takes control of her actions and emotions. Through a series of everyday scenarios — mindlessly scrolling on her phone, withdrawing from conversations, staying confined to her home, and isolating herself from those around her — the video captures the subtle but powerful ways depression seeps into daily life. It highlights how these behaviours, which might seem ordinary to others, are deeply rooted in the emotional paralysis caused by the condition.

One of the most striking and widely discussed moments shows Galakhova wearing grey-tinted glasses, which drain the colour and vitality from the world around her. This haunting visual metaphor powerfully illustrates how depression can distort reality, dulling one’s perception of joy and making life appear muted and lifeless. “Depression is real! If you recognise yourself — you didn’t realise it,” the caption reads, driving home the message that many people may be struggling without even realising the depth of their condition.

The video’s honest and empathetic portrayal has struck an emotional chord online, with social media users calling it “exceptional” and praising the actor for raising awareness about a condition that remains misunderstood, under-discussed, and often hidden in plain sight.

A user wrote, “exceptional.”

Another user wrote, “You explained how depression feels very well.”

“Omg this video describes everything so well,” the third user commented.

“I don't even know how better to describe depression,” the fourth user wrote.

“Depression is exactly this, a shadow on the shoulder that makes everything difficult,” the fifth user wrote.

