An aspiring actress, Kamilla Belyatskaya, 24, tragically drowned after being engulfed by a massive wave while practising yoga on a cliffside in Thailand, local reports state.

Watch the video here:

Shocking footage shows the wave sweeping her away at Koh Samui, an island overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, as she meditated on a pink yoga mat, according to Khaosod English.

“What about the person who tried to save her, hopefully they are ok,” a netizen said.

Meanwhile, another user said, "She went away peacefully."

Another said, "Dumb ways to die song just kept playing in my head."

Kamilla Belyatskaya, a Russian tourist visiting Thailand with her boyfriend, was tragically struck by a powerful wave on Friday afternoon. Footage showed her struggling against the strong currents before succumbing to the turbulent waters.

According to the New York Post, a bystander attempted to rescue her but was unable to reach her, and his current condition remains unknown. Earlier, she had been seen arriving at the Lad Ko viewpoint in a red car and heading toward the rocks, where she set up her pink yoga mat.

Rescue teams arrived about 15 minutes after the incident, but the waves, which reached up to 9 feet, made it impossible for them to reach her. Only her pink yoga mat remained visible after she was swept away. Her body was later found nearly two-thirds of a mile from the spot where she drowned, New York Post reported.

She went away peacefully.