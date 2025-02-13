Russian beer can features Mahatma Gandhi’s image, sparks outrage — Video goes viral

A beer can featuring an image of Mahatma Gandhi, produced by a Russian brewery, has taken the internet by storm. A video showcasing the Russian beer can went viral on Instagram on Thursday. "They are selling beer in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, and we are keeping him on our currency," a man in the viral video could be heard saying.

The beer can was produced by the brand Rewort. Its Hazy IPA packaging featured Gandhi’s image and signature.

The video has sparked outrage on social media. Many pointed at the "irony" as Gandhi is known for his advocacy of abstinence from alcohol throughout his life. A social media user also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter.

"My humble request with PM Narendra Modi Ji is to take up this matter with his friend @KremlinRussia_E. It has been found that Russia’s Rewort is selling Beer in the name of Gandhiji," the user posted on X.

Another user posted, "Shocking & unacceptable. A Russian brewery, Rewort, is selling beer named “Mahatma G.” mocking the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi..an icon of peace and abstinence. This is an insult to India’s values & a billion Indians. I urge PM@narendramodi and @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up this matter with @mfa_russia. Gandhi Ji is not a brand for alcohol… this must stop. #RespectGandhi #India."

"The irony. 🤣," another user reacted. "@narendramodi see what is happening to father of our nation....modi ji pls take it serious," another said.

This isn’t the first time Gandhi’s image has been used in connection with alcoholic beverages.

In 2019, an Israeli company stirred controversy by putting the image of Mahatma Gandhi on its liquor bottles to commemorate Israel's 71st Independence Day. It later apologised to the Indian government.

In the same year, a Czech brewery reportedly rebranded its Mahatma India Pale Ale following protests from an Indian NGO.

