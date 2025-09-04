Russian influencer sparks debate with ₹1.2 lakh rent claim for 1BHK in Gurugram

Advertisement

A Russian influencer has set off a heated conversation online after revealing her hefty monthly expenses while living in Gurugram (formerly Gurgaon). Viktoriia Kovan, who frequently shares snippets of her life in India, claimed in a viral Instagram video that she pays ₹1.2 lakh just for her one-bedroom apartment, a figure that left many social media users stunned.

Sharing the video with the caption, “Real facts, prepare your pockets to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurgaon,” Kovan suggested that living comfortably in the Millennium City requires “deep pockets.”

The clip begins with a text overlay reading, “They say life in India is soooo cheap… Also, my basic monthly expenses in Gurugram.” She then breaks down her spending, which includes:

₹ 1,20,000 for rent

Kovan quickly clarified that she wasn’t exaggerating, responding, “I’m living in 1BHK,” and adding in a follow-up comment, “No, actually it’s true.”

Another user commented, “None of these expenses are “basic” looooool. 1.5L on a 1bhk and 40k for groceries? if YOU choose to live extravagant, that’s on u ma’am.”

“Maybe take a regular uber instead of black? An apt w lower rent if it’s too high? Most of these seem like active choices rather than the baseline? And this is coming from someone in Mumbai,” the third user wrote.

“Don't believe in everything on Internet. It's Gurgaon not LA,” the fourth wrote.

“120000 rent,15000 electricity??…r u using your personal turbines to generate electricity?”