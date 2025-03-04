India is known for its warm hospitality which has been witnessed by many people worldwide. Recently a Russian tourist shared his first-hand experience with Indians and expressed his happiness with the country's hospitality.

Russian man in India The tourist was visiting a temple in India and was invited to join an Indian family for lunch. The man from Russia revealed the family first asked about his nationality and welcomed him for the meal.

A man comes and serves the tourist a thali consisting of several Indian dishes, such as dal, roti and sabzi. The Russian digs in and instantly smiles and says, “Very tasty.” He is also offered some papad on his plate.

The tourist happily picks up a piece of papad and enquires, "What is this?" As the Indians tell them it is called papad, he takes a bite and finds it similar to a chip.

Thanking his host, the Russian man adds, "I am so happy because of Mother India. Everyone supported me, everyone treated me well." He once again showed his plate full of food and expressed gratitude. He picks up his food and calls it ‘very tasty.’

Impressed with Hindu culture in India, the tourist mentions how every family have their own temple at home. “Guys come to India. India shows you real spirituality,” he also adds as he spends some time talking to some locals and talking about mandir.

Watch viral video:

Internet reacts The video surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter and left Indians feeling proud. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Russians love India. Only few westerners hate India because we take away their high paying jobs.” “Russian are very good guests. Many Russian tourists visited MahaKumbh as well. Even in Russia lakhs of Russian have embraced Hinduism and read Bhagwad Gita religiously. Many more have settled in India and working with Iskon and other Krishna temples,” pointed out another.