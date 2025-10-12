Russian tourist schools Indian kids for littering, Kiren Rijiju shares video urging ‘pls sensitise’

A video shared by a Russian tourist has sparked a major conversation online about civic sense in India. The clip shows the tourist confronting children for littering on the streets — a moment that soon caught the attention of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

What happened in the video? The video, shared on Instagram by Ameana Finds , shows her talking to a group of children when one of them throws trash on the road. Finds immediately calls them out for their behaviour, asking them to pick it up.

In the video titled ‘Interaction with Indian kids went wrong’, she firmly says,

"What did you do? You dropped it [litter]. You pick it up. Put it in a bin."

Instead of listening, the children reportedly began throwing more litter in front of her. Frustrated, Finds adds,

“It's not okay. I'm not giving you anything. Look at this. It's your country. You're gonna live and grow up in trash as long as you keep doing this.”

How did Kiren Rijiju respond? As the clip went viral, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reshared it on his official Instagram handle with a short caption: “Pls sensitise.”

The video has since gained over 22 million views, with many Indians expressing regret over the incident and thanking the tourist for speaking up.

How did social media react? Most viewers were apologetic about the children’s behaviour. One user commented, “Sorry you had this experience. We must work harder to teach them better.”

Another added, "This is so embarrassing!! Thank you for doing your bit."*

A third wrote, “Unbelievable that they don't understand that it's their country. They should be proud of it but instead these kids make a mess of it.”

Has the tourist spoken about such incidents before? This isn’t the first time Ameana Finds has highlighted poor civic sense in India. During her earlier trip to the Attari–Wagah border, she filmed an elderly man eating an ice cream and then throwing the wrapper on the ground before discreetly pushing it under a seat.