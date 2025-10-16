Russian woman living in Bengaluru pays ₹45,000 to her house help, with conditions; viral post leaves internet divided

Viral Russian woman, who pays ₹45,000 to her house help and works in a startup in Bengaluru, opened up on the logic behind the big pay check. The woman named Iuliia Aslamova, who lives in the IT hub of India — Bengaluru, is in the spotlight over her big revelation.

An entrepreneur by profession and wife of an Indian national, who has been living in India for the past 11 years, she boasts over 27,000 followers on Instagram. Describing the reason for paying a big fat salary to her domestic help, she stated, “When hiring a nanny for Elina, I did at least 20 interviews and made a proper checklist of important qualities to look for in a candidate.”

She decided to “pay well” and provide fair compensation for the nanny's services because of the following reasons:

For her daughter Elina’s safety

For her daughter’s happiness

For the mindset of the person She alleged that during her journey “there hasn’t been a single person who resigned” from her until she let them go. After the first year, the nanny was given 10 percent hike and a KPI system was introduced which allowed her to earn more. Key performance indicators, commonly referred to as KPIs, are targets that help one measure progress against their most strategic objectives.

Explaining that the casual labourer was offered full-time job in the third year of employment with a 1.7x hike, she claimed that the nanny is on track to get her driving license to drive her daughter to classes.

She wrote, “And my commitment was clear — if you go with me, I will take care of you. Typically, household help are not treated professionally in India. Most people say — “they just run away.” I disagree: think of other people’s jobs the same way you think of your own, regardless of designation."

According to Iuliia Aslamova, a person's growth, success and future depend on how many growth opportunities one is able to grab, observe and execute. She believes that one misses out precious and productive time by spending “4–5 hours daily doing housework instead of focusing on growth.”

While concluding the post, she added, “If you treat people badly, karma will reach you.”

Social media reaction The post quickly went viral and garnered strong reactions from social media users.

A user wrote, “Women upbringing women.”

Another user remarked, “I would endorse this approach as long as the amount is in a sustainable range in the long run (e.g. not more than 10% of my monthly income).”

A third comment read, “I think it is a good deal if the house help is honest and trustworthy.”

A fourth user said, “KPI system for slavery. Wow. That's modern slavery.”