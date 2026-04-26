Ruturaj Gaikwad joins unique list headed by MS Dhoni en route to maiden fifty in IPL 2026 during CSK vs GT; Check here

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad roared back to form after he slammed an unbeaten 74 runs from 60 balls. His knock helped the Yellow Brigade post 158/7 from 20 overs, leading the team's steady recovery after falling on the backfoot initially.

After being asked to bat first, Chennai Super Kings found themselves in trouble at 37/4 in the ninth over, and were further down to 96/5 in the 16th over.

However, a 59-run partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube for the fifth wicket helped CSK later post a respectable total of 158/7.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad joins elite list During the match against Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad joined an elite list of batters. He became only the fourth batter to slam 100 sixes in the IPL. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Shivam Dube are the other CSK players to have done so.

Dhoni has slammed 234 sixes so far for the five-time champions, Suresh Raina finished his career with 180 maximums for CSK, and Shivam Dube has slammed 105 sixes so far.

The 29-year-old joined Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2020 season, and has only played for the Yellow Brigade ever since.

He enjoyed a stellar IPL 2021 season wherein he scored 635 runs from 16 matches and won the Orange Cap award.

Overall, the Maharashtra cricketer has played 79 matches in the IPL and has scored 2680 runs at a strike-rate of 136.24, hitting 21 fifties and two centuries.

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Gaikwad was named Chennai Super Kings skipper ahead of the IPL 2024 season, and took over from MS Dhoni.

Gaikwad, however, was ruled out midway through the IPL 2025 season due to an elbow injury, and Dhoni retook CSK captaincy for the rest of the season.

Chennai Super Kings are currently in fifth place with six points from seven matches, and are coming into the GT game on the back of a dominant win over Mumbai Indians (MI).