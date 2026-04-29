Ryan Rickelton goes past Sanath Jayasuriya en route to maiden IPL hundred during MI vs SRH; breaks 18-year-old record

Ryan Rickelton broke a 18-year-old record to register the fastest hundred for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Replacing an injured Quinton de Kock, Rickelton got into the business from the onset, racing to his three-figure mark in just 44 balls, surpassing Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya.

Previously, the record for the fastest IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians belonged to Jayasuriya, who achieved it in 45 balls. In fact, the South African became the third Mumbai Indians batter to score an hundred in IPL 2026, after Tilak Varma and De Kock.

After Mumbai Indians opted to bat first on a belter of a wicket, Will Jacks did most of the hitting in the powerplay with Rickelton giving him company at the other end. The Proteas batter finally shifted gears in the final over of the powerplay, smashing two sixes and a four off Sakib Hussain. Since then it was no looking back for the southpaw as he carried his bat for 123 not out in 55 balls, studded with 10 fours and eight sixes.

Although Jacks departed for 22-ball 46, Rickelton went on with his job, clobbering almost every bowler used by Sunrisers Hyderabad to the stands. The Rickelton-Jacks combination put on 93 runs for the opening wicket. IN fact, Rckelton's 123 not out is also the highest by a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL. The previous best belonged to Jayasuriya (114 not out vs CSK) at this venue in the inaugural edition in 2008.

He also forged 55 runs with Naman Dhir and 56 runs with Hardik Pandya to lead Mumbai Indians to 243/5, highest IPL total at Wankhede. It must be noted that Rickelton was never in the plans against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was only after De Kock injured himself, Rickelton was called in.

Fastest IPL hundreds by Mumbai Indians batter

Balls Player Opponent Venue Year 44 Ryan Rickelton Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2026 45 Sanath Jayasuriya Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2008 45 Tilak Varma Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2026 47 Cameron Green Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2023 49 Suryakumar Yadav Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2023

Do-or-die situation for Mumbai Indians Rickelton's knock came at a right time for Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions aim to rise up in the points table. With just two wins in seven matches so far, Mumbai Indians are placed ninth and certainly need to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring their campaign back on track.

With seven matches left to play in the league stage, Mumbai Indians need to win at least six of the remaining games, to stake a claim for a spot in the playoffs.

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