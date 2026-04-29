Ryan Rickelton goes past Sanath Jayasuriya en route to maiden IPL hundred during MI vs SRH; breaks 18-year-old record

Ryan Rickelton broke a 18-year-old record to register the fastest hundred for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Replacing an injured Quinton de Kock, Rickelton got into the business from the onset, racing to his three-figure mark in just 44 balls, surpassing Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya.

Previously, the record for the fastest IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians belonged to Jayasuriya, who achieved it in 45 balls. In fact, the South African became the third Mumbai Indians batter to score an hundred in IPL 2026, after Tilak Varma and De Kock.

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After Mumbai Indians opted to bat first on a belter of a wicket, Will Jacks did most of the hitting in the powerplay with Rickelton giving him company at the other end. The Proteas batter finally shifted gears in the final over of the powerplay, smashing two sixes and a four off Sakib Hussain. Since then it was no looking back for the southpaw as he carried his bat for 123 not out in 55 balls, studded with 10 fours and eight sixes.

Although Jacks departed for 22-ball 46, Rickelton went on with his job, clobbering almost every bowler used by Sunrisers Hyderabad to the stands. The Rickelton-Jacks combination put on 93 runs for the opening wicket. IN fact, Rckelton's 123 not out is also the highest by a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL. The previous best belonged to Jayasuriya (114 not out vs CSK) at this venue in the inaugural edition in 2008.

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He also forged 55 runs with Naman Dhir and 56 runs with Hardik Pandya to lead Mumbai Indians to 243/5, highest IPL total at Wankhede. It must be noted that Rickelton was never in the plans against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was only after De Kock injured himself, Rickelton was called in.

Fastest IPL hundreds by Mumbai Indians batter

Balls Player Opponent Venue Year 44 Ryan Rickelton Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2026 45 Sanath Jayasuriya Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2008 45 Tilak Varma Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2026 47 Cameron Green Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2023 49 Suryakumar Yadav Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2023

Do-or-die situation for Mumbai Indians Rickelton's knock came at a right time for Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions aim to rise up in the points table. With just two wins in seven matches so far, Mumbai Indians are placed ninth and certainly need to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring their campaign back on track.

With seven matches left to play in the league stage, Mumbai Indians need to win at least six of the remaining games, to stake a claim for a spot in the playoffs.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in