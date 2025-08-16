Saaniya Chandhok joins in as Tendulkar family marks ‘new beginnings’; Sachin and Anjali perform rituals | Watch

The Tendulkar family celebrated a special occasion, marking Sara Tendulkar's new venture. The daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the launch of her new Pilates Academy in Andheri, Mumbai. One special person joined the Tendulkar family on the special occasion: Saaniya Chandhok.

Pilates Academy shared photos of the celebration that marked an auspicious beginning. One video captures Anjali and Sachin lighting diyas on a colourful floral rangoli for the inauguration. One picture shows Sara receiving the keys and documents for the new space.

Sachin Tendulkar was seen performing a traditional ritual by breaking a coconut at the entrance while Sara and her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, looked on among others. Images also show the family praying before a decorated altar with flowers, fruits and a Ganesh idol. One of the images has the caption: New beginnings.

One of the pictures shows Saaniya Chandhok posing for the camera with Sara Tendulkar and others. She recently got engaged to Arjun Tendulkar in a private ceremony with close ones. However, no official statement has come from the families.

“Some projects stay with you, quietly shaping you along the way. This has been one of them. Over the past year, my team and I have put our hearts into creating something that brings together movement, nutrition and wellness,” says a handwritten letter earlier shared by the academy.

“Introducing Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar. It’s more than just a studio – it’s a community built with care and passion. Can’t wait to share the space with you,” says Sara’s letter.

Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar has spoken openly about dealing with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) as a teenager and how she managed it with diet, training and expert advice. She studied Biomedical Sciences and later completed a Master’s in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition at University College London.