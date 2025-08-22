‘Sabka namaskar hai’: Tamil pilot’s broken Hindi announcement on IndiGo flight wins internet| Video

A Tamil Nadu-based IndiGo pilot has become the internet’s latest favourite after a video of his in-flight announcement went viral. Captain Pradeep Krishnan, who was flying a Patna-bound aircraft, left passengers smiling with his lighthearted attempt at speaking Hindi.

In the now-viral clip, the captain can be heard greeting passengers with: “Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai, sab adjust kar lega.” He then explained turbulence in his own witty way: “Uppar main, 3,000 feet pe… turbulence thoda, daga daga daga karega. Seat belt daalenge nahi toh adega.”

The cabin soon filled with laughter as passengers appreciated his effort to connect with them in a language not his own.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly spread across social media, with many praising Captain Krishnan for his humility and sense of humour.

One user commented, “That’s very cute. Full marks for trying to speak in a language which is not your mother tongue.”

Another wrote, “Captain – Aapki Hindi bohot sundar hai. The important thing is you got the message across. Everyone must have listened carefully.”

A third person added, “I truly appreciate this, and I hope people extend the same patience when someone speaks English like this.”

Others celebrated the moment as a reflection of India’s diversity. “Too cute! We need more such moments on flights… anekta mein ekta (unity in diversity),” one user wrote.

