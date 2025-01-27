Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of India’s most renowned fashion designers, has built a global empire despite significant personal struggles. On January 25, he celebrated 25 years of his fashion career. His journey from battling depression to establishing a multi-million-dollar brand is truly inspiring.

Born and raised in Kolkata, Sabyasachi faced financial hardships early in life. His father, a refugee from Bangladesh, lost his job when plastic replaced jute in the industry.

These challenges deeply affected Mukherjee and even drove him to the point where he attempted to take his own life. However, he overcame his struggles and used his experiences to fuel his creative vision.

At the India Today Conclave East 2017, Mukherjee shared that moving from his small hometown of Chandannagar to Kolkata felt like transitioning from a suburb to Paris. He admitted that depression gave him clarity and a sense of purpose.

He believes that, had he not battled depression, he might have ended up working for a company like Google in San Francisco instead of making a mark in the fashion industry.

Also Read | Viral video: Slum kids recreate Sabyasachi designs with scraps

"I was depressed, and I tried to kill myself. I was unconscious, and my mom gave me a slap… Depression is as common as common cold. If you're not depressed, you're not normal. My depression gave me a lot of clarity,” he said in 2017.

Over the years, Sabyasachi Mukherjee became a trendsetter in Indian fashion. His designs have gained immense popularity, making him a household name. His influence is so strong that other designers often follow his lead in style and marketing strategies.

Sabyasachi’s fashion business In 2021, a major milestone in his career came when Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited (ABFRL) acquired a 51% stake in his brand for ₹398 crore. Before this deal, he owned 97% of his business, with the remaining 3% belonging to his father.

By 2020, his company had an estimated turnover of ₹275 crore. The expected turnover this year is ₹500 crore, according to The Week.

Mukherjee now aims to expand his brand globally. His jewellery sales alone contribute ₹150-175 crore annually while handbags generate over ₹60 crore.

“The dream is to become a $2 billion (over ₹17,000 crore at present rate) brand by 2030. That’s a billion with a B. And I am being conservative,” the ace fashion designer told the publication.