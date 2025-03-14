Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar was seen celebrating the festival of colours with IML teammates on the occasion of Holi 2025, according to a video shared on the social media platform X.

“Holi fun with my @imlt20official teammates, from blue jerseys to colourful moments, this is how we say, ‘Happy Holi!’,” said Tendulkar in his post on X.

The video showed Tendulkar decided to wake up Yuvraj Singh from his sleep with a Holi grade surprise. The entire team, with Tendulkar leading in front, headed towards Singh's room and posed as hotel housekeeping staff. They decided to call out Yuvraj Singh.

As soon as Yuvraj Singh opened the door to step out of his room, Tendulkar greeted him with a water splash and wished him a very happy Holi 2025.

Netizens React People on the social media platform enjoyed Sachin Tendulkar's prank on Yuvraj Singh and sent him their greetings and wishes for Holi 2025.

A social media user named Financiology commented “Captain leading from the front” as Sachin led the people to Yuvraj's room to include him in the holi celebrations.

“Wow very nice What a thing Sachin Sir, you also play Holi like us Very nice, it was very good to see Many many congratulations to you too Happy Holi,” said Anamika Soni responding to Sachin's post on X.

Some social media users were commenting how Yuvraj was ready for the prank, not wearing clothes apart from a three-forth pants, which he wouldn't mind being ruined by the Holi colours.

“He was already ready for it by not wearing anything,” said a social media account named Cricket World, responding to the post.

Nandkishor Kaushik was amongst many others who sent Tendulkar Holi wishes by responding to his post, saying, “May your Holi be filled with bright colours, endless joy, and cherished moments with loved ones.”