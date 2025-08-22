Sachin Tendulkar congratulates daughter Sara on opening her 1st Pilates studio: 'We couldn’t be prouder'

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has publicly congratulated his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, as she embarks on a new chapter in her professional life — opening her very first Pilates studio.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Tendulkar expressed pride and joy over his daughter’s latest achievement.

"As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts (sic),” he wrote.

“She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence (sic)," he concluded.

Sara Tendulkar, who has previously kept a relatively low public profile, has shown a growing interest in health and wellness in recent years. The opening of her studio marks her first major step into the fitness industry.

While details about the location and opening date of the studio are yet to be announced, the news has already sparked interest among fans and wellness enthusiasts alike.

Sara’s decision to focus on Pilates reflects a broader trend in urban India, where the low-impact, high-benefit exercise method has gained popularity for its emphasis on strength, flexibility and mindful movement.

What is Pilates? Pilates is a form of low-impact exercise that focuses on improving strength, flexibility, and posture. It was created in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates and is known for targeting the core muscles, including the stomach, back, and hips.