Sachin Tendulkar invites PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi for son Arjun's wedding with Saaniya Chandok- Who else is invited?

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was in Delhi on Tuesday, February 10, with his family to distribute invitations for his son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with Saaniya Chandok.

Sachin Teldulkar met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at their Delhi residences to extend the invitation to them.

Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Saaniya Chandok in August last year.

Who is invited to Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok's wedding? Sachin Tendulkar took to his X account and said that he had invited the prime minister to his son's wedding, thanking him for the “thoughtful advice” to the couple.

He said, “We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple.”

Saaniya Chandok and Arjun Tendulkar with PM Modi

The Master Blaster also met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to invite her to the wedding.

After meeting President Droupadi Murmu, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Last February, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji graciously hosted us at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

“We relived some of those cherished memories when we met the President today to invite her to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for your warm wishes, Hon’ble President,” he added.

After inviting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the wedding, Tendulkar shared a tweet saying, “We cordially invited Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding. Thank you for the warmth extended to our family, we deeply appreciate your kind wishes.”

After meeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the former Rajya Sbaha MP said, “Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri @RahulGandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya’s wedding.”

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in a group picture with former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his family members

Who is Saaniya Chandok? Saaniya Chandok comes from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, for several years.

Saaniya is also a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai, as per records from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

About Arjun Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar, the 26-year-old all-rounder, has played five IPL matches for Mumbai Indians (MI) and has taken three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He has also made 13 runs in his IPL career so far.

Arjun currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket after making his debut for Mumbai in 2021.

The all-rounder was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction last year. The Mumbai Indians had first picked Arjun for ₹20 lakh, again bought him for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

Ahead of IPL 2024, Arjun appeared in only one match that season. In 2025, he went unsold in the initial round, but was later acquired for ₹30 lakh.