 Sachin Tendulkar meets Jammu and Kashmir para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, calls him 'real hero' | Watch video
Sachin Tendulkar meets Jammu and Kashmir para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, calls him ‘real hero’ | Watch video

 Livemint

Sachin Tendulkar met differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain in Kashmir during his trip with family, gifts autographed bat, encourages him to inspire others.

Screenshot of the video of interaction with para cricketer Amir, shared by Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram account.Premium
Screenshot of the video of interaction with para cricketer Amir, shared by Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram account.

Sachin Tendulkar is spending some leisure time with his family in Jammu and Kashmir. During his trip to Kashmir, the legendary cricketer met differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain and even gifted him a bat with his autograph.

Sharing the video of the wholesome interaction with Amir on Instagram, Sachin Tendulkar wrote “To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you."

In the beginning of the video, Tendulkar can be seen interacting with the para cricketer and hugging him. Throughout the video, Amir shares his journey to become a cricketer and reveals how Sachin had a long-lasting impression in his mind which encouraged him to join the sport.

(More to come)

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 07:11 PM IST
