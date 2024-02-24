Sachin Tendulkar is spending some leisure time with his family in Jammu and Kashmir. During his trip to Kashmir, the legendary cricketer met differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain and even gifted him a bat with his autograph.

Sharing the video of the wholesome interaction with Amir on Instagram, Sachin Tendulkar wrote “To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you."

In the beginning of the video, Tendulkar can be seen interacting with the para cricketer and hugging him. Throughout the video, Amir shares his journey to become a cricketer and reveals how Sachin had a long-lasting impression in his mind which encouraged him to join the sport.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!