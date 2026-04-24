Sachin Tendulkar turns 53: A look at his luxurious car collection, Lamborghini Urus S, Porsche 911 Turbo, and more

April 24 marked the 53rd birthday of former Indian cricketer Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. The cricket legend celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake outside his residence in the presence of his wife, Anjali. As fans across the world marked the birthday of the “God of Cricket”, here’s a look at some of the exceptional cars in his garage.

Lamborghini Urus S The Lamborghini Urus S stands out as one of the most prominent vehicles in Tendulkar’s collection. Considered an evolution of the brand’s first performance SUV, the model is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that produces 657 horsepower and 850 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels.

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Range Rover SV Edition Recently, Tendulkar added another vehicle to his garage — the Range Rover SV Edition, priced at around ₹2.36 crore. The luxury SUV is equipped with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 394 hp and 550 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Porsche 911 Turbo Another high-end car in the former cricketer’s collection is the Porsche 911 Turbo, finished in a sleek black colour with grey alloy wheels. In India, the sports car is priced at around ₹3.13 crore. It is powered by a 3.7-litre flat-six turbo-petrol engine that generates 572 hp and can accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in just 2.2 seconds.

BMW 7 Series Among the more understated vehicles in his collection is the BMW 7 Series, specifically the 740Li variant. While it may not be the most visually striking, it stands out for its refined German engineering. The luxury sedan features a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, offering a balance of comfort and performance.

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Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar turns 53: A look at his remarkable career of unmatched numbers and milestones

Earlier in the day, Tendulkar shared a picture on social media with his mother, his wife, and his pet dog.

“Perfect start to my day with Aai, Anjali and the troublemaker! What more could a man ask for?” he wrote.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was present at a Legends Club event on the occasion of Tendulkar’s birthday, told PTI, “I wish my brother a very happy birthday. I wish him a lot of love and respect.”

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar extends heartfelt greetings on Gudi Padwa, Marathi New Year

“I pray that he stays healthy. I pray that he continues to inspire us. I wish him a lot of happiness and love,” Harbhajan added.

About Sachin Tendulkar Tendulkar, born 24 April 1973, is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history and a national icon in India. Nicknamed the “Master Blaster” and “God of Cricket,” he played international cricket from 1989 to 2013, amassing unmatched records across formats.

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He is the only player to score 100 international centuries and holds the record for most runs in Tests (15,921) and ODIs (18,426). Tendulkar played 200 Test matches, 463 ODIs, and 1 T20I. His crowning achievement was leading India to the 2011 Cricket World Cup title on home soil.

In 2014, he received India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. Post-retirement, he remains a global ambassador for the sport, a role model for discipline and humility, and an inspiration to generations facing pressure and adversity.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.