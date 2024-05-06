legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's neighbour have complaind regarding loud construction noise coming from his residence. The post was written Dilip D'Souza on X who said that the cement mixer outside the veteran cricketer's home has been disturbing throughout the day and even at night.

He also requested the cricketer to tell the people working on his home to ‘stick to reasonable hours'.

In a post on X, the user wrote, “Dear @sachin_rt, it's nearly 9pm and the cement mixer that's been outside your Bandra home all day making a loud noise is still there, still making a loud noise. Please could you ask the people working on your home to stick to reasonable hours? Thank you so much."

The post quickly went viral, garnering approximately 3.9K views. Many users criticised D'Souza for his post and said that instead of posting on social media and tagging the Sachin, he should have directly addressed the issue with the Mumbai Police.

“You can call 100 and they will do the needful . But you wanted some RTs hence instead of tagging @MumbaiPolice you are tagging Sachin. Also, building construction activity has permission till 10pm by BMC. There is a building construction happening next to my bldg and I have myself ( a woman ) gone there and got it stopped at 11.30 and on one occasion when they did not I call 100 and they came and halted it ." “no courage to call the cops ?"

Another user wrote, “You could have called the authorities & gone about it the right way. Instead, you want publicity here."

“So from whatever research I’ve done I think the time is legally till 10 pm but it could be different site to site. After 10 pm it’s legally not allowed is what I’m aware. You can call the cops and they’ll come also - because nobody wants to miss a chance to enter his house," some other wrote.

Another user added, “So what's the problem? Have you not ever constructed a house before? The day of casting takes non stop cementing running into overnight. Have some compassion man!"

A user also joked, “Expect ED at your house"

Another wrote, “But he made India proud (and me too) once upon a time, wt he does now (after retirement) doesn't matter (from once die hard Sachin fan)."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!