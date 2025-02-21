A proposal to transfer hot spring water from Manikaran, a pilgrimage site for both Hindus and Sikhs, to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh has met with strong objections from the residents. The move aims to establish a hot bath facility, about 4 km from Manikaran, with jacuzzi hot baths and transfer hot spring water from Manikaran via water pipes as proposed by the Special Area Development Authority (SADA).

However, locals warned of large-scale protests unless the plan of transfer is revoked, insisting that the holy waters must not be exploited for commercialisation. Acting on the same, the locals have also approached Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh and submitted a petition in the matter. Confirming the same, the deputy commissioner said, as per PTI, that the SADA proposal is still in the preliminary stage and that the source of the diverted water is yet to be determined.

Locals up in arms The locals believe that being a pilgrimage site, even the deities would not allow the transfer of water from Manikaran to Kasol, a popular tourist destination. The locals also maintained that if the hot baths have to be built, they should be set up in Manikaran. Reportedly, many also complained that the imposition of SADA in Manikaran has led to no development or improvement in the lives of the locals.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Narotam Thakur allegedly accused Kullu's Congress MLA Sundar Singh Thakur of having a "vested interest" in this project. Former MP Maheshwar Singh also opposed the plan and emphasised that the holy water of Manikaran should not be used for monetary gains, as per reports.