If you're a DC fan, and had been eagerly waiting for The Batman Part II, you might have been wondering why the release has been pushed to October 2027. And, James Gunn, the DC Studios co-chairman has an answer.

James Gunn gave an elaborate answer on the Threads app on why the movie has been delayed. The co-CEO attempted to calm the worries of Batman fans , noting that the full script was still not ready, and that large gaps between movies are “fairly common."

"The only reason for the delay is there isn't a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films," James Gunn posted on X.

The Batman Part II would be premiering on October 1, 2027. The sequel will see Robert Pattinson returning to the titular role.

‘To be fair…’ The DC Studios Chairman also defended the delay stating that a gap of five years or more is usually common within sequels.

"To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," Gunn wrote on Threads. "7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3," Gunn elaborated his response.

Batman fans outraged over the sequel's delay Although James Gunn gave an elaborate answer on why the movie has been delayed, fans were not ready to accept it.

“Why do you lie so much? Just admit you’re making reeves re-write the script to where the DCU merger can happen," replied one user.