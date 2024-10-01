Sadhguru’s feet photo selling online for ₹3,200 goes viral; netizens quip, ‘Economy so bad that...’

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Oct 2024, 09:55 PM IST
The picture of Sadhguru's feet or 'Sadhguru Padam Photo' being sold for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,200
The picture of Sadhguru’s feet or ’Sadhguru Padam Photo’ being sold for ₹3,200(Isha Foundation)

Amid police enquiry and flak from Madras High Court, screenshots from the website of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation have gone viral. They show that pictures of his feet were being sold for 3,200. This has attracted sharp reactions from netizens who said that they have "lost all respect" for him.

Sadhguru's Isha Foundation was earlier today subjected to an enquiry on allegations that women are being "brainwashed" to reside there. Around 150 police personnel were reportedly present at the foundation during the enquiry.

Earlier, the Madras High Court issued a directive to file a status report listing out the cases related to the foundation at Velliangiri foothills.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a retired professor from Coimbatore S Kamaraj who alleged that his two daughters were "brainwashed" to live at the foundation's Coimbatore centre and were not allowed to maintain any contact with the families.

Isha Foundation, however, denied the allegations and said that the individuals have the "freedom and wisdom" to "choose their path".

"They have clearly stated that they are staying in Isha Yoga Center on their own volition," it said.

As this happened, a user shared a screenshot of the foundation's website showing that a picture of Sadhguru's feet was being sold for 3,200. The item was titled "Sadhguru Padam Photo".

The product's description read, “A Guru’s feet are revered because they are the pathway to access the Guru’s energy. The very act of bowing down to a Guru’s feet enhances one’s proximity and builds a deeper connection with the Guru.”

"Bring Grace home with this beautiful 17.5" x 12.5" wood framed photo of Sadhguru Padam, a powerful medium to strengthen your connection with Sadhguru," it added.

On the social media platform X, a user said, "I lost all respect towards him and ISHA at this point."

Another wrote, “economy so bad even Sadhguru selling feet pics.”

"So, 3200 for a photo of Sadhguru’s feet? Nice." a user said.

 

