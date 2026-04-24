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Sai Sudharsan shatters Chris Gayle's record to achieve special milestone in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 clash; check details

Sai Sudharsan's milestone arrives at a key stage of the tournament where every run and every win counts. For RCB, it added pressure as they try to contain GT’s batting line-up.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 Apr 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Gujarat Titans' Indian cricket player Sai Sudharsan (R) watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Gujarat Titans' Indian cricket player Sai Sudharsan (R) watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (AFP)
AI Quick Read

In a thrilling showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Sai Sudharsan delivered a performance that will be talked about for years. The young left-handed batsman smashed his way to a special milestone, becoming the fastest player ever to reach 2000 runs in IPL history. He did it in just 47 innings, pipping West Indies great Chris Gayle who held the previous record.

Fewest Innings to 2000 IPL runs

47 - Sai Sudharsan*

48 - Chris Gayle

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52 - Shaun Marsh

57 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

60 - KL Rahul

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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