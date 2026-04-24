Sai Sudharsan shatters Chris Gayle's record to achieve special milestone in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 clash; check details

In a thrilling showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Sai Sudharsan delivered a performance that will be talked about for years. The young left-handed batsman smashed his way to a special milestone, becoming the fastest player ever to reach 2000 runs in IPL history. He did it in just 47 innings, pipping West Indies great Chris Gayle who held the previous record.
47 - Sai Sudharsan*
48 - Chris Gayle
52 - Shaun Marsh
57 - Ruturaj Gaikwad
60 - KL Rahul
(More to follow)